Carter's bond revoked during hearing

Aug. 2—A Cumberland County man facing charges in Criminal Court had his bond revoked because of a host of new charges alleged to have been committed while the defendant was free on bond.

James Edward Carter Jr. had his bond revoked and was ordered held in the county jail following a brief hearing July 16. Only one witness testified during the hearing.

Carter was out on bond on the following charges that were awaiting action on the deadline docket.

Those charges include:

—Theft of merchandise up to $1,000 occurring on Dec. 22, 2019;

—Theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 stemming fro a Dec. 13, 2013 incident;

—Theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 stemming from a Jan. 12, 2020 incident;

—Theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 stemming from a Dec. 22, 2019 incident;

—Theft of property of more than $1,000 (auto theft) occurring on Jan. 28, 2020;

—Burglary and theft of property of more than $2,500, stemming from a Feb. 18, 2020 incident; and

—Theft of property of more than $2,500 (auto theft) occurring on Feb. 18, 2020.

All the incidents with the exception of the auto theft of $2,500 were investigated by Crossville Police. The last theft listed was investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch called one witness — Crossville Police Ptl. Amy Sherrill — who testified she arrested Carter July 6.

Sherrill said she was on patrol in the early morning hours when she made contact with Carter slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle at Mr. Zip's off Peavine Rd. Witnesses told police he had been in that position for about 45 minutes.

The officer testified she spotted a syringe in Carter's lap and found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle. Carter was eventually awakened and checked by an emergency medical services crew before being taken to jail on charges of possessing those drugs and on a charge of driving under the influence.

Defense attorney Jeff Vires asked the officer if a sobriety test was performed and the officer said one was not because of the circumstances surrounding the arrest. A blood/alcohol test was administered but the results of that test are not back from the TBI lab.

Story continues

Hatch asked Judge Gary McKenzie to order Carter held until his trial. Vires countered he did not believe there was enough proof presented on the new charges and suggested the arrest was bad because it was questionable his client was suffering a medical episode. He asked that bail be allowed but suggested it could be increased.

McKenzie commented that he "realized I am only hearing one side of the story" but apparently he heard enough. He ordered Carter's bail be revoked.

Vires' motion that was pending asking he be allowed to withdraw from the case due to a conflict was then granted and Casey Brown was appointed to represent Carter. The cases were continued to Aug. 4 for tracking and possibly setting a trial date.

