Cartersville deputy police chief arrested for hiring a Florida prostitute
One of the top cops in the city of Cartersville now finds himself behind bars.
Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiParma was arrested on Thursday in Polk County, Florida.
DiParma was charged with soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation, according to the police department.
The Cartersville Police Department confirmed in a news release that DiParma has been placed on administrative leave while they conduct an internal investigation.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Polk County, Florida sheriff’s office for more details on DiParma’s arrest.
