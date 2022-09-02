Cartersville deputy police chief arrested for hiring a Florida prostitute

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

One of the top cops in the city of Cartersville now finds himself behind bars.

Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiParma was arrested on Thursday in Polk County, Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DiParma was charged with soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation, according to the police department.

The Cartersville Police Department confirmed in a news release that DiParma has been placed on administrative leave while they conduct an internal investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Polk County, Florida sheriff’s office for more details on DiParma’s arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories