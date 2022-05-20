Cartersville man already in jail hit with new charges for shooting up government vehicle

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A Cartersville man already in jail for a shooting in Cherokee County is now facing more charges.

Canton police say they are Timothy Gregory, 29, with firing shots at a Georgia Department of Community Supervision SUV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers say they received calls earlier this month about an unoccupied vehicle being shot at the Georgia DCS office. They found two bullet holes in the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe registered to the department.

Gregory was caught on surveillance camera during the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

By the time investigators identified Gregory as the suspect, he had been arrested for a similar incident in the county and was being held in the Cherokee County Jail.

Police were able to hit Gregory with new charges for the SUV shooting, including aggravated assault, interference with government property, discharge of a firearm on property of another and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy confirms two more monkeypox infections, brings total cases to three

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy on Friday confirmed two more cases of monkeypox infection at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, bringing the total cases to three so far in the country. The Lazio region health commissioner Alessio D'Amato said in a statement that the two other suspected infections related to the first detected case had now been confirmed.

  • What if You Get Into a Car Crash With a Driver Who Has No Insurance?

    Life gets more complicated if a driver who causes a crash doesn't have liability insurance coverage.

  • UN: 18 million facing severe hunger in West Africa's Sahel

    The U.N. is warning that 18 million people in Africa’s Sahel region face severe hunger in the next three months, citing the impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, climate-induced shocks and rising costs. The hunger crisis may press increased numbers of people to migrate out of the affected areas, said a U.N. official. The largest number of people are at risk of severe hunger across the region since 2014, and four countries — Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger — are facing “alarming levels,” with nearly 1.7 million people facing emergency levels of food insecurity there, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Friday.

  • Forbidden love: Taiwan's gay couples seek foreign marriage equality

    Taiwan's LGBTQ community celebrated the third year of gay marriage being legal this week, but for Vincent Chuang, it was a bittersweet reminder that he still cannot wed his partner because he fell in love with a foreigner. Under current rules, Taiwanese nationals can only marry those from the roughly 30 countries and territories where same-sex marriage is also legal.

  • After Buffalo, civil rights leaders pitch anti-hate plans

    NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s oldest civil rights organization said it will propose a sweeping plan meant to protect […] The post After Buffalo, civil rights leaders pitch anti-hate plans appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Netflix to pay $59 million to settle Italian tax dispute

    U.S. streaming service Netflix has agreed to settle a tax dispute with Italy, the company and legal sources said on Friday. Milan prosecutors issued a statement saying they had settled with a multinational video on-demand streaming company for a period covering Oct. 2015 to 2019 and asked it to pay 55.8 million euros ($59.1 million). They gave the settlement figure without specifically naming the company involved but three sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed it was Netflix.

  • Monkeypox spreads in West, baffling African scientists

    As more cases of monkeypox are detected in Europe and North America, some scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks in Africa say they are baffled by the unusual disease's spread in the West. Cases of the smallpox-related disease haven’t previously been seen among people with no links to central and West Africa. France, Germany, Belgium and Australia confirmed their first cases of monkeypox on Friday.

  • Native American student forced to remove feather at graduation

    A Native American student was told to remove an eagle feather before her high school graduation ceremony in northeastern Oklahoma. Lena’ Black had previously been told the feather would be allowed due to its cultural significance.

  • Wife says Ethiopian general arrested after criticising government

    A prominent Ethiopian general who has been critical of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government was due in court on Friday after being arrested this week, his wife said. Brigadier General Tefera Mamo commanded the Amhara region's military, which has backed Abiy's federal troops against rebellious forces in northern Tigray, until February when he was removed for unexplained reasons. Last Sunday, he gave a TV interview where he criticised Abiy's strategy against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and also accused Amhara members of the prime minister's ruling party of being motivated by money.

  • Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature

    The Senate whisked a $40 billion package of military, economic and food aid for Ukraine and U.S. allies to final congressional approval Thursday, putting a bipartisan stamp on America’s biggest commitment yet to turning Russia's invasion into a painful quagmire for Moscow. The legislation, approved 86-11, was backed by every voting Democrat and most Republicans. While many issues under President Joe Biden have collapsed under party-line gridlock, Thursday's lopsided vote signaled that both parties were largely unified about sending Ukraine the materiel it needs to fend off Russian President Vladimir Putin's more numerous forces.

  • Multiple police officials injured in Arkansas explosion

    Police officers from multiple jurisdictions and sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at an Atkins home on Wednesday, authorities said, and someone fired shots when they arrived. The explosion followed.

  • Deputies: Motorcyclist with concealed carry permit stops knife-wielding driver in road rage incident

    Witnesses told deputies that Rivera exited his truck with a knife in his hand and threatened the motorcyclist.

  • Man shot multiple times in Brookhaven road rage arrested moments after walking into police station

    Police said the injured man went to the police department, still bandaged from the shooting, to retrieve his car, That's when he was put in handcuffs.

  • Florida man 'cooked alive' after deputy's stun gun ignites gasoline at Wawa station, lawyers say

    Lawyers for Jean Barreto, of Florida, say he is in bad shape after he was “cooked alive” in February when a sheriff’s deputy allegedly shot him with a stun gun.

  • Remains of Colorado mom found 4 years after she went missing

    The DA's office said it received information "including the exact location of Rita's remains."

  • Biloxi toddler smothered while punched in the stomach for crying, investigator testifies

    Shocking new details were revealed in court in the killing of a 2-year-old boy two days after Christmas. His mom and stepdad are charged with capital murder.

  • VIDEO: Gun battle erupts inside 7-Eleven store in Montebello

    The Montebello Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying the two individuals seen on video engaging in a gun battle inside a 7-Eleven store in Montebello.

  • Guard Officer Allowed to Retire with Benefits After 'Motorboating' Subordinate

    In a plea deal struck after pleading guilty to a sexual assault, Capt. Billy Crosby served 30 days in jail and retired March 31.

  • Florida Deputy Charged After Biker Is ‘Cooked Alive’ in Dramatic Taser Arrest

    Courtesy of Mark NeJameA Florida deputy has been charged after allegedly tasing a suspect who was pumping gas, touching off a fireball that caused third-degree burns across more than 75 percent of the man’s body, authorities announced Thursday.Jean Louis Barreto Baerga, 26, has been in the hospital and undergone six surgeries since the Feb. 27 incident, in which his attorney says he was literally “cooked alive.” Cops were attempting to arrest Barreto, a motorcyclist they say was riding recklessl

  • Josh Duggar accuses feds of seeking an 'unprecedented' sentence of 20 years for child pornography, begs for the minimum sentence possible

    The feds have accused Josh Duggar's team of trying to "confuse and downplay the severity of his crimes," and accused Duggar of playing the "victim."