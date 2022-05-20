Cartersville man already in jail hit with new charges for shooting up government vehicle

A Cartersville man already in jail for a shooting in Cherokee County is now facing more charges.

Canton police say they are Timothy Gregory, 29, with firing shots at a Georgia Department of Community Supervision SUV.

Officers say they received calls earlier this month about an unoccupied vehicle being shot at the Georgia DCS office. They found two bullet holes in the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe registered to the department.

Gregory was caught on surveillance camera during the shooting.

By the time investigators identified Gregory as the suspect, he had been arrested for a similar incident in the county and was being held in the Cherokee County Jail.

Police were able to hit Gregory with new charges for the SUV shooting, including aggravated assault, interference with government property, discharge of a firearm on property of another and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

