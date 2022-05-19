Carterville man sent to prison

May 19—A Jasper County judge sentenced a 37-year-old defendant this week to three years in prison on a felony conviction for resisting arrest by fleeing from police.

Bobby G. Elliott, of Carterville, pleaded guilty in circuit court to resisting arrest in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and calling for the prison term.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Elliott the agreed-upon length of prison time, with the sentence to run concurrently with two 10-year terms and one seven-year term received on drug and firearm offenses committed in 2019 that must now be served with a recent revocation of the probation he assessed in those cases.

The resisting arrest conviction pertains to a high-speed pursuit Oct. 24 when the defendant refused to pull over for a Joplin police officer conducting an intoxicated driver check. Elliott, who ended up crashing his vehicle in a ditch in front of Freeman Hospital West, purportedly had a loaded revolver in the vehicle with him.