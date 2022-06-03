Carterville man to stand trial on domestic assault charges

Jun. 3—A 43-year-old Carterville man was ordered Thursday to stand trial on domestic assault charges involving his wife and stepson.

Bobby J. Stafford waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two felony counts of second-degree domestic assault and a single misdemeanor count in connection with a disturbance Jan. 21 at his residence in Carterville.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 11.

Jasper County deputies responded to the defendant's residence when his stepson called to report that his parents had arrived home drunk and that his stepfather was assaulting his mother.

Stafford purportedly answered the door with a gun in his hand and his pants covered in blood. His wife, who also was found to be covered in blood and suffering from a broken nose and cuts to her face, told deputies that she got into an argument with him on the way home from a bar where he had been in a fight with others.

He pulled on her hair while they were on the way home and punched her in the face when they arrived there. She reported that he punched her again as she got out of their truck, causing her to lose consciousness briefly. The stepson tried to come to her defense and the defendant began swinging his fists at him, according to a probable-cause affidavit.