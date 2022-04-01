Carthage Central School District target of $759K cybercrime

Apr. 1—CARTHAGE — The Carthage Central School District issued a press release Friday afternoon stating that on March 16 the district was the target of a cybercrime, which resulted in the loss of $759,000.

According to the release, the school district immediately reported the crime to the FBI and the New York State Police, and is cooperating with the criminal investigation.

The school district has filed a claim with its insurance company and is seeking to recover the funds. After completing an internal investigation of the incident, the district has implemented corrective actions to increase school district security, the district's statement said.

On March 17, the board of education held a special meeting, which included an executive session "for information relating to current or future investigation or prosecution of a criminal offense that would imperil effective law enforcement if disclosed."

Upon return to regular session, the board authorized Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo to place two employees on administrative paid leave, beginning March 18.

As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, Mrs. Premo said she would not comment further on the cybercrime or the special meeting.