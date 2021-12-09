Carthage couple sentenced in Joplin embezzlement case

Dec. 9—A federal judge sentenced a Carthage woman to prison and placed her husband on probation Wednesday for their roles in the embezzlement of more than $235,000 from two Joplin convenience stores.

Jeanine A. Poe, 52, and William Poe, 58, made separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips in federal court in Springfield.

The judge sentenced Jeanine Poe to two years in prison without parole and placed William Poe on probation for five years. Jeanine Poe had pleaded guilty in June 2020 to wire fraud while her husband had pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony in connection with the embezzlement from two Doc's Stop stores over a five-year period.

Phillips further ordered the couple to pay $235,744 in restitution to the owner of the stores.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release that Jeanine Poe began managing the two stores in 2014 at an annual salary of more than $50,000. The owner had little to do with the conduct of business at the stores other than having invested his money in their operation.

In 2015, Jeanine Poe told the owner that the stores were not doing well and advised him to invest more money in them. It took much of his own salary to provide that support while Jeanine Poe was committing numerous acts of theft and fraud involving the businesses' assets, the U.S. attorney's office said.

In October 2019, with the stores continuing to lose money for the owner, he asked to review their financial operations and learned that Jeanine Poe had been embezzling money.

The U.S. attorney's office said she had obtained at least seven credit cards in the name of the businesses and conducted transactions with those cards, maxing out their credit limits, paying for the trips and personal expenses of the Poes that had nothing to do with the stores' operations. One of those cards had been put in William Poe's name.

The owner also learned that large amounts of cash were being transferred from the bank accounts of his business to Jeanine Poe's own bank account. He had been relying on the stores to finance his retirement but had to file for bankruptcy and lost one of the two stores due to the financial losses the embezzlement caused, the U.S. attorney's office said.

William Poe admitted that he was aware of his wife's embezzlement and helped conceal her thefts by convincing the owner that she was not stealing from him, according to the U.S. attorney's office.