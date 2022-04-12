Carthage father pleads down to misdemeanor in child abuse case

Apr. 12—A 37-year-old father from Carthage pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in a felony child abuse case, and was assessed a suspended sentence and probation.

Luis A. Cordova-Mendez pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court in Joplin to a reduced count of misdemeanor domestic assault in a plea deal dismissing a related second felony count of child abuse.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Cordova-Mendez a term of one year in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years.

Cordova-Mendez was arrested on the charges Oct. 20, 2020, following an investigation by Carthage police and state child abuse investigators of injuries reported on the legs of the defendant's 6-year-old son.

During an interview of the boy and a sibling at the Children's Center in Joplin, the children said their father had become upset when he came home and found them playing with a drone. He purportedly disciplined them with a piece of cable and a belt, leaving marks on the boy's thighs.

Investigators subsequently learned that the defendant's 3-year-old son had similar injuries, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document states that Cordova-Mendez admitted to investigators that he had disclplined the children with a belt, but denied using a length of cable.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.