Carthage father to stand trial in infant abuse case

Jan. 28—A Jasper County judge decided Thursday that there is probable cause for a 20-year-old Carthage father to stand trial on a charge that he physically abused his 7-week-old daughter.

Judge Joseph Hensley ordered William H. Lones to be tried on a felony count of child abuse after a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.

The defendant's daughter, Everly, was taken the night of Sept. 30 to Mercy Hospital Carthage and then to Mercy Hospital Joplin for what was initially interpreted as an issue with her formula but soon evolved into suspected child abuse with severe head trauma.

The girl's condition turned critical, and she was transported from the Joplin hospital to an intensive care unit at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Dr. Lyndsey Hultman, a pediatrics and child abuse specialist at the Kansas City hospital, testified at the hearing that the child's initial symptoms were a decreasing level of alertness, abnormal movements and vomiting.

Subsequent radiology and a CT scan discovered a type of fracture to the girl's right tibia "specific to child abuse" and indicative of "violent grabbing, twisting or pulling," as well as bleeding between her skull and brain, Hultman said.

The girl was suffering persistent seizures requiring "a continuous drip" of anti-seizure medication and EEG monitoring, she said.

Once a brain MRI could be conducted, additional injuries to the baby's head and spinal cord were discovered, and ophthalmologists detected retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes also deemed "specific to child physical abuse," according to the doctor.

Cobb Young, the attorney for Lones, questioned the doctor concerning an initial determination at the Carthage hospital that the girl's illness might be formula-related. Hultman said abusive head trauma in a child can be easily missed in some cases.

Asked by Cobb if a family history of seizures might explain what was happening with the child, Hultman said she was not made aware of any such family history and that even if there is such a history, epilepsy alone could not explain "the totality" of the baby's injuries.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Schafer called Carthage police Detective Trent McBain as the state's other witness at the hearing.

McBain told the court that he interviewed the girl's parents Oct. 2 at the hospital in Kansas City and learned that just Lones and his wife had been with the girl the night she became ill and was taken to the hospital.

The detective said the father at first attempted to explain the girl's injuries as having possibly been the result of him having accidentally bumped her head trying to put her in a friend's car. The detective said he told Lones that a bump on the head did not begin to account for the extent of his daughter's injuries.

He said Lones then told him that she also had rolled off a couch and may have been hurt despite some success he'd had in breaking her fall in an effort to catch her. The detective said he informed Lones that was not plausible because the girl was not old enough to be able to roll on her own.

McBain testified that Lones eventually admitted that he became frustrated with his daughter that night and picked her up, shook her and threw her into a bassinet.

Young questioned McBain about the purported admission that he had shaken the girl.

"I didn't hear anything on the tape (of the detective's interview) about shaking," Young said.

McBain responded that the tape, which was not played at the hearing, speaks for itself.

The judge set March 14 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.