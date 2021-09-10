Carthage father waives hearing in child abuse case

Sep. 10—A man accused of whipping his two young boys with a cable and a belt waived a preliminary Thursday on felony child abuse charges.

Luis A. Cordova-Mendez, 36, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on two counts of child abuse. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 18.

The defendant was arrested on the charges Oct. 20 of last year after an investigation by Carthage police and state child abuse investigators.

The mother of the defendant's two sons, ages 6 and 3, told investigators Oct. 13 that the boys had marks on their legs from "spankings" administered by their father with a cable and belt.

The boys were examined and interviewed the following day at the Children's Center in Joplin, where they disclosed that their father became upset when he came home and caught them playing with a drone, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the court. They said he hit them with a cable.

Belt and patterned marks were observed on the older boy's thighs "consistent with an object similar to a cable," and bruises were discovered on the younger boy's legs as well, according to the affidavit.

The document states that the defendant admitted to "spanking" his sons with a belt but denied use of any cable.