Carthage man is accused of entering Bradbury Market & Diner and stealing cash

Aug. 16—CARTHAGE — A local man is accused of entering Bradbury's Market and Diner on state Route 142 and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Tuesday.

Deputy Stephen Cusson responded to a report of burglary Aug. 8 at 9:31 a.m.

He followed up on some tips and other information. The store was closed when it was entered, Nichols said.

Jeremy Jackson, 33, of Carthage was arrested Sunday on charges of burglary and violation of condition of release.

Jackson was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center. He was released Monday on $500 bail, a corrections officer said.

Detective David Davol assisted Cusson in the investigation.

A conviction on the burglary charge carries a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. A conviction on the violation of condition of release charge is punishable by up to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.