Carthage man accused of possessing child pornography

May 25—CARTHAGE — A Carthage man has been charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography, according to the Moore County Sheriff's Office.

Santana Cruz Lara, 33, of the 100 block of Heron Road, was arrested Monday on a total of 18 felony charges — nine counts each of second- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Sheriff's Office received a report on May 4 of an individual having child sexual abuse material in his possession, a Sheriff's Office release said.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred Jan. 26-27, according to information on the Moore County Detention Center's website.

Lara is being held in the Moore County Detention Center with bail set at $500,000. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on June 7.

Lara also is charged with a probation violation.

In February 2021, Lara was charged with driving while impaired in Randolph County. He was given a suspended sentence and put on probation for 18 months, according to records in the N.C. Department of Adult Correction.