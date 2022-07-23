Carthage man arrested in connection with fatal crash

Jul. 23—Joplin police have arrested the driver of a fatal crash last weekend.

Joseph C. Hill, 19, of Carthage, was arrested Friday and was in custody at the Joplin City Jail.

Charges of involuntary manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and driving with a suspended license have been submitted to the Newton County prosecutor's office, police said.

Emergency personnel were called shortly after 2 a.m. July 16 to the area of Grand Falls, where they found a single-vehicle crash. Two occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

A third occupant who was pronounced dead at the scene was identified as Keenan A. Reed, 19, of Carthage.