Carthage man charged with causing death while fleeing police

Jul. 7—A Carthage man has been charged with causing the death of a retired Missouri Southern State University professor in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning by driving drunk while fleeing police.

The crash at Seventh Street and Duquesne Road claimed the life of 66-year-old Robert D. McDermid, a professor and former chairman of MSSU's psychology department.

McDermid was a driver of one of the other two vehicles involved in the crash police say was caused by fleeing driver Kenton C. Cowgill, 36. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday at Southwest Missouri Forensics in Ozark.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured, police said.

Joplin police said in a news release that officers responded at 8:23 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle blocking a driveway in the 800 block of South Rex Avenue.

Officers who awakened the man suspected he was intoxicated. But he took off in the vehicle before they could detain him, and an eastbound pursuit ensued on Seventh Street that concluded with the crash in Duquesne, according to the news release.

The pursuit involved both Joplin and Duquesne police.

Police said the fleeing driver, identified as Cowgill, discarded 94 grams of methamphetamine beneath his vehicle as he attempted to flee the crash scene on foot. Officers caught and arrested him moments later.

The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed charges against Cowgill — driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He remained in custody Tuesday at the Joplin City Jail with no bond set as yet.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been investigating the crash and Joplin police the criminal case.

McDermid served as an educator at MSSU for 30 years before retiring in 2020.