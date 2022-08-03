Carthage man charged with raping co-worker

Aug. 3—A Carthage man has been arrested by Joplin police on suspicion of raping a colleague last month.

Joplin police initially responded on July 25 to a business in the 3400 block of East Enterprise Avenue, where a female employee told them she had been raped by a co-worker on the night of July 22 outside of the business, Capt. Will Davis said in a news release.

Police allege the suspect, Edgar E. Ruiz-Espana, 27, falsely identified himself with forged documents when he was first questioned. He is charged with first-degree rape and was being held Wednesday without bond, police said.