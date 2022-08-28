Carthage man charged with stealing more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum

Aug. 28—FORT DRUM — After a yearslong investigation by state and federal agencies, a Carthage man has been charged with stealing more than $40,000 in brass bullet casings from Fort Drum.

Terence M. Williams, 60, was charged by state police Aug. 9 with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.

The investigation into Mr. Williams by state police began in 2019 when the FBI tip line received a tip. Troopers worked with the FBI Joint Task Force Investigations Unit and the Fort Drum Criminal Investigations Unit and found that Mr. Williams, when he was a civilian employee on the base, had been taking the brass casings from the military in his personal vehicle and taking them to a salvage yard to sell. State police allege this began in 2017.

State police value the brass he allegedly stole at more than $40,000.

When Mr. Williams was arrested, he was taken to jail, arraigned and later released on his own recognizance.