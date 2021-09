Sep. 30—CARTHAGE — Kyle J. Early, 28, of Carthage, was charged by state police on Tuesday with two counts of third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Mr. Early is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old female in the town of LeRay. Police did not specify when the alleged acts occurred.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in LeRay Town Court on Oct. 13.