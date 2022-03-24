Carthage man draws prison time in stalking of ex-wife

Mar. 24—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge sentenced a Carthage man to some prison time this month when he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and stalking his ex-wife as she was on her way to work.

Culley J. Adams, 29, pleaded guilty March 10 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree kidnapping and to first first-degree stalking in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of third-degree domestic assault and violating a court-issued protection order. The defendant had been facing a more serious count of first-degree kidnapping in the case.

Judge Matthew Kasper accepted the plea agreement and assessed the defendant concurrent terms of four years for the kidnapping and three years for stalking.

Adams jumped into the back seat of ex-wife Krystal Adams' car Feb. 22, 2021, as she was getting into the vehicle at a residence on County Road 1222 to go to work.

A probable-cause affidavit states that he grabbed her by the hair, jerked her head back and ordered her to drive. She began honking the horn to get her family's attention to come to her aid and swung her arm back, hitting him in the face to free her hair from his grip.

She then got out and ran into the house, subsequently telling sheriff's deputies that Adams had been sending her emails and calling her repeatedly in violation of a court order she had taken out against him.

Adams also has felony counts of burglary and unlawful use of a weapon still pending against him in Jasper County Circuit Court with respect to an armed home invasion Jan. 18, 2021, in Webb City.