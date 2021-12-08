Carthage man draws prison time on endangerment, firearm convictions

Dec. 8—A Carthage man received some prison time when he pleaded guilty this week to felony child endangerment and weapon offenses.

David L. Morris Jr., 29, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of first-degree child endangerment in a 2020 case that had been charged as felony child abuse and neglect.

Morris also pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of possession of an illegal weapon and unlawful use of a weapon in a plea deal dismissing three other felony cases he was facing and calling for concurrent terms of seven years each on the illegal weapon and endangerment charges and four years for unlawful use of a weapon.

The plea bargain further called for the sentences to be served at the state's Institutional Treatment Center with the court to review his sentences after 120 days for possible placement on probation. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed the agreed-upon sentences.

The child abuse charge was filed in September 2020 when Carthage police conducted a well-being check on the defendant's wife and discovered inside their home signs of neglect in the care of their children.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the house was without electrical power, was littered with trash and had infestations of roaches and bedbugs. Officers also found weapons, metal objects and dirty clothes strewn about the floors of the residence, the children unbathed and wearing dirty clothes and David Morris passed out in the living room from an apparent indulgence in drugs.

The unlawful use of a weapon conviction pertains to an incident June 15 when Morris pointed a rifle out of the window of a vehicle at two people in Carthage, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He picked up the illegal weapon charge when police arrested him on the unlawful use charge two days later and discovered numerous firearms in his vehicle, including a rifle that had been modified into "a pistol-type weapon."