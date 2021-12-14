Carthage man enters treatment court program in domestic assault case

Dec. 14—A Carthage man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony domestic assault charge in a plea agreement requiring that he enter a local treatment court program.

Byron M. Blasingain, 20, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of third-degree domestic assault in a plea deal dismissing a related count of unlawful use of a weapon. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and ordered the defendant placed in the program, the completion of which could earn him a suspended imposition of sentence.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Blasingain injured his girlfriend's wrist on Dec. 11, 2020, by pushing her to the floor and then began cutting himself with a knife. She told him to stop, and he threw the knife, which struck a dresser and hit her in the mouth, causing her lip to bleed.

Their argument continued and he grabbed her, inflicting more pain to her injured wrist and not letting her leave the residence, according to the affidavit.