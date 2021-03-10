Carthage man granted suspended sentence in drug possession case

Mar. 10—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Carthage man pleaded guilty Monday to felony possession of a controlled substance in exchange for having drug trafficking and weapon charges dropped, and he was granted a suspended sentence with probation.

Ernest Cabrera, 43, pleaded guilty to the possession count in Newton County Circuit Court in a plea bargain dismissing related counts of second-degree trafficking in drugs and unlawful use of a weapon and allowing the suspended sentence.

Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea deal and assessed Cabrera a term of seven years, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The conviction pertains to an arrest made by a Joplin police officer on Jan. 27, 2019, in the 3600 block of Range Line Road.

A probable-cause affidavit states that a patrol officer began watching a car parked at the Sunrise Inn after learning that its license plate linked back to a registered owner with an outstanding warrant. As the officer was set up near the car, an employee of the motel approached and told the officer that there were people inside a guest room there that had not been rented for the night.

When people came out of the room and got in the car, the officer stopped and questioned them about the alleged trespassing. Furtive movements on the part of Cabrera led to both suspects being detained and the vehicle searched, the affidavit states.

The document alleges that the officer found a meth pipe in the defendant's pocket, a 9 mm handgun behind the driver's seat, a glove tucked under the defendant on the driver's seat with three bags in it containing a total of 45.8 grams of meth and 4.5 grams of heroin.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.