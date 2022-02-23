Carthage man indicted in case of pornography found on workplace computer

Feb. 23—A federal grand jury Tuesday indicted a 55-year-old Carthage man charges of receiving and distributing child pornography on a computer in his workplace.

Shane T. Barton was charged in an indictment handed up in U.S. District Court in Springfield. Barton had been previously named in a criminal complaint filed with the court Feb. 14.

The defendant was an employee of H.E. Williams in January when the company's director of information technology learned of a suspected virus on a company computer in Barton's office. The IT director discovered an unauthorized antivirus program on the computer and numerous files containing both adult and child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.

As he was notifying management of the violation of company policy, the IT director also noticed that some of the files were being deleted. Thinking that Barton might be tampering with the evidence, he locked him out of the network, the U.S. attorney's office said.

The company placed Barton on leave pending resolution of an internal investigation, and he was ordered to turn over his company-issued iPhone. Examination of the computer and the iPhone turned up about 10,000 images and 100 video files of suspected child pornography on the computer and additional such video files on the iPhone, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Barton resigned from the company a couple of weeks later.