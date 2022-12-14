Carthage man offered new plea deal in statutory rape case

Dec. 14—A 20-year-old man this week was allowed to withdraw a prior plea of guilty that he had entered in a Carthage statutory rape case in order to plead to a lesser offense of child molestation.

Blake Gonzalez-Reyes pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to third-degree child molestation in a new plea agreement calling for his sentence to be served at the state's sex offender assessment unit and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

Judge Dean Dankelson set a sentencing hearing for Jan. 30.

Gonzalez-Reyes had pleaded guilty in July to first-degree statutory rape in the case involving a 13-year-old victim and a second defendant, Roldy E. DeLeon, 22, of Carthage.

The two men picked up three minors in Joplin in March 2021 and gave them a ride to Carthage, where DeLeon purchased alcohol and took them to a residence for the night.

The three juveniles were reported missing overnight, and Carthage police located two of them in a park the following day and learned that the third may have been a victim of statutory rape. Further investigation determined that both DeLeon and Gonzalez-Reyes had sex with the girl.

DeLeon, who initially faced two counts of first-degree statutory rape, pleaded guilty in July to a reduced charge of second-degree statutory rape and was sentenced to seven years, with the term to be served at the sex offender assessment unit and the court to review the matter after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas told the Globe that Gonzalez-Reyes' first plea deal called for the same placement and court review. But the state subsequently informed the court that a 120-day review could not be granted in a conviction for first-degree statutory rape.

Gonzalez-Reyes was allowed to withdraw his plea, and the new plea offer was made. He could be assessed from three to 10 years as an underlying sentence on the conviction.