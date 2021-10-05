Carthage man pleads guilty to arson, burglary charges

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
Oct. 5—A 22-year-old Carthage man pleaded guilty Monday to three burglary counts and an arson charge that he's incurred over the past three years.

Brayan R. Rehbach-Nolasco pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to three counts of second-degree burglary and a single count of second-degree arson in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of first-degree arson and capping the prison time he might receive at no more than six years.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge set his sentencing hearing Dec. 13.

The defendant was arrested a year ago for two house fires set in Carthage, including a blaze at an apartment building where his sister lived with her two children.

Witnesses put Rehbach-Nolasco at the scene of the fire inside the sister's apartment at 525 N. Garrison St. shortly before it was in flames. He purportedly was observed banging on the door before leaving on foot.

The sister and her children, who were home at the time, escaped without injury, and the defendant was found walking with her shortly after the fire. She told investigators that she thought he was asleep in the living room but was not sure where he was when the fire broke out.

The fire caused heavy fire damage to the sister's apartment as well as smoke and water damage to two other apartments in the complex.

Rehbach-Nolasco was arrested nine days later when he was discovered in bed at a house that had been destroyed by a fire the previous night. An affidavit alleged that he had a meth pipe and straw in bed with him when he was found there in the burned structure.

Carthage Street Department video of the area obtained by police showed the defendant in the area 19 minutes before that fire was reported.

No one was injured in either fire.

Rehbach-Nolasco was arrested three years ago when he was 18 years old for breaking into two restaurants in Carthage on the same night. Security video caught the defendant and an accomplice forcing their way into the El Charro restaurant on South Grand Avenue and attempting to disarm its alarm before fleeing in a car.

He and an accomplice subsequently entered the Taqueria Medina restaurant on East Central Street and stole a cash register, food and drinks. A probable-cause affidavit states that they also tried to take two large, wall-mounted televisions but dropped and broke one and were unsuccessful in getting the other loose.

The defendant picked up a third burglary count less than a year later in April 2019 when Carthage police found him asleep in a house at 1601 S. Baker St. that he had entered through an unlocked back door. The affidavit filed with that charge states that he ate some of the occupant's food, smoked their cigarettes and fell asleep in their recliner.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.

