Carthage man sent to prison on drug, firearm charges

Dec. 13—A judge sent a Carthage man to prison Monday for seven years on convictions for possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.

Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Johnny Lopez, 32, the prison time at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge assessed Lopez concurrent terms of seven years each for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, and of four years for a separate count of resisting arrest.

Lopez pleaded guilty to the charges in October in a plea agreement with the Jasper County prosecutor's office.

The drug and firearm convictions stem from an arrest by a Carthage police officer responding to a trespassing complaint June 28, 2021.

Lopez was stopped by the officer, and several bags containing a total of 22 grams of methamphetamine and a gun holster were found in a backpack he was carrying. A probable-cause affidavit states that a revolver also was found in a search of the area where he was stopped.

The resisting arrest conviction pertains to an arrest in October 2021.