Carthage man sent to prison for financially exploiting elderly woman

Feb. 19—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 48-year-old Carthage man pleaded guilty this week to financial exploitation of an elderly woman in Lawrence County and was assessed five years in prison.

Willie J. Harrison took a plea offer Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that resulted in the prison time meted out by Judge Matthew Kasper.

Harrison originally faced counts of first-degree kidnapping and stealing in the case involving the attempted bilking of an elderly Lawrence County woman with dementia in a driveway repair scam two years ago.

Harrison was identified as one of three males caught on a trail cam video spreading sealant over a small portion of the woman's driveway before leaving with her seated in their truck. Two of the men later showed up with her in their truck in the drive-thru lane of her bank in Monett and tried to withdraw $4,200 from her account.

Harrison and Perrin Cooper, 36, of Williamsburg, Virginia, were arrested and prosecuted in the case. Cooper pleaded guilty to kidnapping in August of last year and was sentenced to five years in prison.