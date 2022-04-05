Carthage man sentenced to 18 years in prison on child sex abuse charges

Apr. 5—CARTHAGE — A Carthage man was sentenced Tuesday in Jefferson County Court to 18 years in state prison for sexually abusing a child.

Eric J. Woods, 39, was convicted at trial in January of 41 of 51 counts against him stemming from allegations that he had sexual contact with a girl younger than 17 years old on multiple occasions beginning in 2013 through 2019.

He was sentenced on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, 17 counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and one count of third-degree rape.

Woods was found not guilty of the top 10 counts against him contained in the indictment.