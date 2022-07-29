Carthage man sentenced to prison in child pornography case

Jul. 29—A 34-year-old Carthage man entered an Alford plea this week in a child pornography case and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Daniel M. Lindsey entered the plea Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement calling for the eight-year term. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed Lindsey the agreed-upon length of sentence.

An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.

The defendant, a truck driver, was caught last year with nude images of a 13-year-old girl and other children on two cellphones belonging to him.

Lindsey came under suspicion when the mother of the 13-year-old girl took her daughter's cellphone away from her for disciplinary reasons and found nude images of the girl on the phone. The mother reported the matter to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and a detective with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force looked into the matter and determined that the girl had taken the photos herself and sent them to other juveniles.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Lindsey's home and on the truck he drives. Three cellular devices and a computer tablet belonging to him were seized, and the charge was filed against him.