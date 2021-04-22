Carthage man sought on charges from I-44 pursuit and crash

Apr. 22—Joplin police were seeking charges Wednesday on a a 28-year-old man from Carthage whom they say fled from an officer Tuesday morning on Interstate 44, resulting in a two-vehicle crash injuring the officer and another driver.

The man remained at large on Wednesday, having jumped out of his vehicle once he crossed the state line into Oklahoma and disappeared on foot.

Capt. Will Davis said the man's vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes of I-44 before he jumped out and the officer who was pursuing him struck an eastbound car also attempting to cross the eastbound lanes.

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries, Davis said.

The man being pursued fled a vehicle stop on I-44 at the 4.8-mile marker on the Missouri side. The officer had pulled his Ford Mustang over for an alleged license plate violation, and he took off headed west, Davis said.

Davis said charges of felony eluding and driving with a revoked license were being sought.