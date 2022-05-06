Carthage man to stand trial on charge of possessing child porn

May 6—A Jasper County judge Thursday ordered a 34-year-old Carthage man to stand trial on a charge of possessing child pornography.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Daniel M. Lindsey to stand trial. The judge set Lindsey's initial appearance in a trial division for May 16.

The defendant, a truck driver, is accused of having nude images of a 13-year-old Jasper County girl, as well as images apparently downloaded from the internet that amount to suspected child pornography, on two cellphones belonging to him.

Lindsey came under suspicion when the mother of a 13-year-old girl contacted the Jasper County Sheriff's Department about images that had been discovered on the girl's cellphone after it was taken away from her for disciplinary reasons.

Chris Thresher, a detective with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, testified at the hearing that three cellular devices and computer tablet belonging to Lindsey were seized Oct. 19, 2021, when a search warrant was served on his home and the truck he drives.

Thresher said investigators believe the photos and video clips of the reporting party's daughter were taken by the girl herself and were sent to some other juveniles.