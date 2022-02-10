Carthage man to stand trial in child pornography case

Feb. 10—A 45-year-old Carthage man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday and was ordered to stand trial on a felony child pornography offense.

Robert S. Lacey waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of possession of child pornography. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Lacey's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 2.

Lacey was charged in November after the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force investigated a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the online messaging app Kik had reported finding suspected child pornography in the account of one of its users.

Kik reported that the user had uploaded suspected child pornography depicting two nude children being sexually abused. According to a probable-cause affidavit, a subpoena directed to Google produced an email account of the suspect under the registered name of "Robert Lacey" with an associated Verizon Wireless phone number.

A subpoena directed to Verizon Wireless led investigators to Lacey's address in Carthage, according to the affidavit. The defendant was contacted and read his rights in the course of verifying that he resided at the address and that the email account in question was registered to him, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant was then directed to Kik to seize the video containing the child pornography.