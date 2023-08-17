Carthage man to stand trial on child endangerment charge

Aug. 17—A 23-year-old Carthage man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a felony child endangerment charge.

Uriel Mojica Espinosa, who is listed as homeless on court records, waived the hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial. Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on Sept. 25.

Carthage police officers investigating a reported motor vehicle theft at 4:22 a.m. on July 22 made contact with the defendant, who appeared to be intoxicated and claimed that his girlfriend stole a license plate and fled in his vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Because he had outstanding warrants, he was placed under arrest, at which time he informed officers that he had left his two children at another address. Police went to the address and found the children asleep on a mattress in the front yard of the residence near a large pile of metal and a table saw with an exposed blade, according to the affidavit.

The occupant of the residence told police that Mojica Espinosa did not live there and that he was unaware that he had left the two children sleeping in his yard, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.