Carthage man to stand trial on child endangerment charges

Jul. 11—A 27-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing last week on felony child endangerment charges.

Darryl D. Morgan, of Carthage, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of first-degree child endangerment and resisting arrest and was ordered to make an initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Aug. 17. Morgan also faces misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from the same arrest on March 4, 2021.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Carthage police attempted to stop a vehicle the defendant was driving for a traffic violation, and he allegedly refused to stop at first, running several stop signs and passing other vehicles in a dangerous manner in an effort to elude police.

When Morgan finally did come to a stop, according to the affidavit, police found a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle and a juvenile in the back seat. The defendant also purportedly failed field sobriety tests.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.