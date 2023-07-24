Carthage man to stand trial in domestic assault of girlfriend

Jul. 24—A judge last week ordered a 22-year-old Carthage man to stand trial on a charge that he choked and beat his girlfriend.

The girlfriend of Jason Molena Bautista testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court that she was getting ready for work in the early morning hours of Feb. 7 when she confronted him about an issue.

Nidia Jimenez-Martinez said Molena Bautista became angry and started hitting, choking and kicking her. She said he choked her to the point she almost passed out and left marks on her neck.

She got away from him and went to work, but he later showed up at her parents' home, where she went after work, and threatened her father with a pistol. Her father then called police and Bautista was arrested.

Jimenez-Martinez acknowledged under cross-examination by defense attorney Rachel Fisher that she later went back to him briefly before leaving him a second time because "nothing had changed."

Judge Joseph Hensley decided there was probable cause for the defendant to stand trial on the charge and set his initial appearance in a trial division for Aug. 14.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.