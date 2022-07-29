Carthage man to stand trial on rape charge

Jul. 29—A judge ordered a Carthage man to stand trial trial Thursday on a charge that he raped a female acquaintance May 30 in Oronogo.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Frank E. Donahoo, 18, to stand trial on a charge of second-degree rape. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for Aug. 17.

Donahoo is accused of forcing himself on the victim while she was taking a nap.