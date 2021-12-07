Carthage man to stand trial in severe beating of another man

Dec. 7—A 51-year-old defendant has been ordered to stand trial on a first-degree assault charge stemming from the severe beating of another man Sept. 27 in Carthage.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for James R. Beckner to stand trial on a charge of first-degree assault.

Beckner is accused of hitting Jacob Mattox about the head with his fists, causing serious injuries to his head. A witness told police that Beckner had struck Mattox on the side, top and back of his head during the assault in the 1400 block of Kimberly Lane.

Mattox had to be intubated and life support measures taken while being transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield due to seizures and extensive swelling at the back of his head.

The affidavit states that Beckner admitted to police after his arrest that he had punched Mattox.

The judge set Beckner's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 7.