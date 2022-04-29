Carthage man to stand trial in statutory rape case

Apr. 29—A 26-year-old man from Carthage on Thursday was ordered to stand trial on charges that he had sex with a 16-year-old girl, impregnating her.

David E. Rudolph waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree statutory rape. Electronic court records did not show a date set for his initial appearance in a trial division by late Thursday afternoon.

Rudolph was arrested July 20 after an investigation by the Carthage Police Department. A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant admitted to police that he'd had sex with the girl on two occasions, in January and May 2021.

The defendant purportedly also acknowledged being aware that the girl was pregnant with his child.