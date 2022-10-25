Carthage man takes plea deal on drug-dealing, firearm charges

Oct. 25—A Carthage man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony firearm charge in a plea deal dismissing a related count of delivery of a controlled substance.

Johnny Lopez, 30, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He had been facing a charge of unlawful use of a weapon in addition to the delivery count with respect to an arrest last year in Carthage.

Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain pending a sentencing hearing Dec. 12.

Lopez was stopped by a police officer responding to a report of a trespassing in progress June 28, 2021. Information obtained by the officer that Lopez had a gun in his backpack led to a search of the area where he was stopped and the seizure of an eyeglasses case containing 22 grams of methamphetamine and a backpack with a revolver in it, according to a probable-cause affidavit.