Carthage man waives hearing on assault, firearm charges

Jun. 23—A 45-year-old defendant from Carthage has been ordered to stand trial on three felony counts stemming from a Nov. 17 domestic disturbance.

Mark L. Pearce waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of third-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on July 12.

Pearce was arrested Nov. 17 after purportedly slapping a family member four times on the face with an open hand.

Police responding to a report of the disturbance at his home were forced to take the defendant down to the ground to place him under arrest, and an officer was injured when he continued to resist being placed in a patrol car, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The defendant's wife later reported to police that he had brought a firearm home about four months earlier and she gave it to police. The affidavit states that Pearce has several prior convictions for burglary and driving while intoxicated, and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

