Carthage man waives hearing on child sexual abuse charges

Sep. 22—A Carthage man has been ordered stand trial on charges he sexually abused an underage girl.

Angel Mejia Cancinos, 22, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child less than 14 years old, and Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division on Oct. 16.

Police received a report March 26 of past sexual abuse of a girl who formerly resided in Carthage but now lives out of state, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Mejia Cancinos.

During an interview of the girl, she disclosed that the defendant had sexual intercourse with her multiple times beginning when she was 12 years old and he was 20 or 21.

The affidavit states that Mejia Cancinos acknowledged in a subsequent interview that he'd had sex with her on four occasions in Carthage and that he believed she was 12 or 13 at the time.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.