Carthage man waives hearing on gunshot incident

Jul. 30—A 23-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing this week on a felony weapon charge he is facing with respect to a shot-fired incident May 23 in Cartage.

Harley D. Black waived the hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of unlawful use of a weapon. His initial appearance in a trial division of the court was set for Aug. 17.

Black is accused of firing a handgun during an argument that his mother was having with another person at the front door of their home on Forest Street in Carthage.

A probable-cause affidavit states that his mother called for her son to get her gun for her and he retrieved his own pistol instead from a dresser, went to the door and fired the gun over his mother's shoulder and in the general direction of the person with whom she was arguing.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, and the defendant told police he did not see his mother's disputant and only meant to fire the gun into "thin air," according to the affidavit.