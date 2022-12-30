Carthage man's child endangerment case resolved

Dec. 30—A Carthage man arrested in 2021 in a driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol case has entered a guilty plea in an agreement calling for other charges to be dismissed.

Darryl D. Morgan, 27, accepted a plea offer Dec. 12 in Jasper County Circuit Court to dismiss felony counts of first-degree child endangerment and resisting arrest, as well misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, in exchange for his plea to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

The Jasper County prosecutor's office said under the agreement Morgan will be pleading guilty in a lower court to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated and be granted a suspended imposition of sentence.

Carthage police attempted to stop a vehicle the defendant was driving on March 4, 2021, for a traffic violation, but he purportedly kept driving, running several stop signs and passing other vehicles in a dangerous manner, according to a probable-cause affidavit. By not stopping, he prompted the resisting arrest charge.

When he finally did come to a stop, police found a juvenile in the back seat, which prompted the endangerment charge, and a small amount of marijuana in Morgan's possession. He failed field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.