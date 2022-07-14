Carthage man's domestic assault charge dismissed

Jul. 14—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a Carthage man was facing.

Julio C. Aguilar, 65, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree domestic assault. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charge was being dismissed due to the alleged victim no longer wishing to pursue the matter.

Aguilar was arrested on the charge following a disturbance at his residence on Oak Street in Carthage in the early morning hours of June 11. A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Aguilar hit his wife on the head, choked her and scratched her hand.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.