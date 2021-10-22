Carthage man's drug, weapon charges dismissed

Oct. 22—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed drug and weapon charges a Carthage man was facing when his mother failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Bryan Gomez-Perez, 19, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, the defendant's mother.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that Gomez-Perez was swinging a knife around in a dangerous manner inside his family's home March 5, convinced that someone was after him. The affidavit states that his actions put his mother in fear for her life and the safety of others.

Officers called to the residence placed the defendant under arrest and discovered $1 and $5 bills in his pockets rolled up in a manner commonly done to snort powder drugs and a folded bill containing a small amount of methamphetamine.

The mother purportedly told police that he was always snorting a white powder that made him "scary and crazy."