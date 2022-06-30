Carthage man's firearm charge dismissed in plea deal on forgery case

Jun. 30—A Carthage man's felony firearm charge was dismissed in a plea deal he received this week on a forgery charge.

Reese G. Williams, 29, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of misdemeanor stealing in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office on a 2019 charge of forgery. The plea arrangement dismissed a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm that was filed on Williams in 2020.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and assessed Williams six months in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for one year.

The forgery case pertained to an incident Sept. 7, 2019, when Williams sneaked into a gym in Carthage at which he was not a paying member and signed another person's name to steal $126 worth of merchandise from the gym's retail section.

On Nov. 2, 2020, he was arrested after a Jasper County sheriff's deputy's stop of a vehicle pulling into a driveway on Travis Acres Road. Williams, who was driving, was arrested on an active warrant. A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up a loaded handgun under the driver's seat, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

With a conviction for felony theft in Kansas, Williams is legally prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.