Carthage man's rape charge dismissed

Oct. 6—A charge against Carthage man accused of raping a woman two years ago was dismissed this past week due to the Jasper County prosecutor's loss of contact with the victim.

Julio C. Aguilar, 62, was scheduled to go to trial this week on a charge of first-degree rape. The trial was scuttled when the prosecutor's office dismissed the charge.

Aguilar was accused of sexually assaulting a woman Sept. 4, 2019, in the backyard of a residence in Carthage.

Carthage police officers were flagged down and led to the backyard by the woman's boyfriend who told them she was being raped. The officers found an unconscious 34-year-old woman lying on the ground with Aguilar pressed against her, according to an affidavit.

Aguilar, who claimed to have fallen down next to her, was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct. He later said that she made sexual advances toward him which he had resisted.

The woman told investigators when she was interviewed at a hospital that Aguilar pushed her out of a lawn chair onto the ground and held her down and raped her, according to the affidavit.

She told police that her boyfriend was not present as the sexual assault was taking place.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.