Carthage man's weapon charge dismissed

Feb. 19—A felony weapon charge filed on a Carthage man in threatening to stab his brother was dismissed Thursday due to the brother's unwillingness to testify against him.

Guadalupe de Jesus Lopez, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a Class E felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. Instead, the charge was dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim, according to the prosecutor's office.

A probable-cause affidavit alleged that the defendant was intoxicated Nov. 11 when he began stabbing the wall in his brother's bedroom with a large kitchen knife and then told the brother he was going to stab him. The brother was able to fend him off with the aid of a hammer, according to the affidavit.

Lopez was on probation at the time for a burglary conviction, according to court records.