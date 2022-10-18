Carthage mother ordered into court program in child endangerment case

Oct. 18—A Carthage mother accused of openly using methamphetamine in front of her children pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of felony child endangerment and was ordered into a local court program.

Shelly R. Thornton, 38, pleaded guilty to the three counts in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement requiring that she enter a local court program with possibility of ultimately being granted suspended sentences.

Thornton and Anthony Todd Sr. were charged with endangerment in January of this year after their children revealed during interviews at the Children's Center in Joplin that they had witnessed their parents' use of meth. A probable-cause affidavit states that the children also demonstrated considerable knowledge about how to weigh and use the drug.

Court records show the charge against Todd was subsequently dismissed.