Carthage mother waives hearing in child endangerment case

Jun. 10—A Carthage mother accused of endangering her three children by openly using methamphetamine in front of them waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial.

Shelly R. Thornton, 37, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on three felony counts of child endangerment and is to make her initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 20.

Thornton and Anthony Todd Sr. were charged with child endangerment in January after their children revealed during interviews at the Children's Center in Joplin that they had witnessed their parents using meth.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the children not only witnessed use of the drug but were exposed to talk about how to weigh and use it.

Todd waived a preliminary hearing May 26 on the three felony counts he is facing and was ordered to stand trial.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.