Carthage mother waives hearing on child abuse charges

Mar. 17—A 31-year-old Carthage mother has been ordered to stand trial on charges that she physically abused her two children.

Candice N. Cartwright waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of child abuse and a single count of second-degree domestic assault and was ordered bound over for trial by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley.

Cartwright was arrested on the charges Oct. 28 following an investigation by Carthage police and state child abuse investigators.

A probable-cause affidavit states that her son told investigators that his mother grabbed his sister by the arm and threw her into a coffee table head first. The sister, who has cerebral palsy and a tracheostomy, requires in-home health care, and two nurses who provide that care told investigators that the girl had handprint bruises on her arm and a tender spot on her head.

The son also told investigators that his mother throws water bottles at his sister when she is strapped down in a wheelchair, hits both of them with a metal back scratcher and often leaves the two of them home alone for hours on end, according to the affidavit.

Cartwright was interviewed by investigators prior to her arrest and denied having ever hit her children and put the blame for any abuse on another party, according to the affidavit.

A date for her initial appearance in a trial division of the court had not been put up on electronic court records by early Thursday afternoon.

